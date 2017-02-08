STATE BOUND: Shaw helps Warriors top Louisville, continue journey for NBC three-peat

By Jordan Miller

Sports Editor

CANFIELD – Last week was a week filled with high emotion for Carrollton wrestlers and the local community.

Year after year the Carrollton wrestling team sends individual wrestlers to the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) individual state wrestling tournament the first weekend of March. On Feb. 1 the Carrollton Warrior wrestlers accomplished a feat no other Carrollton wrestling squad has ever done, won a Division II regional dual championship to earn the school’s first ever berth to the state team duals Sunday Feb. 12.

The Warriors opened the night with a 37-24 win over Claymont and hung on to a 35-30 victory against the Canfield Cardinals in the regional championship match.

Carrollton first year high school wrestler Cody Leggett (195 lbs.) highlighted the night with a pin as 10 seconds remained in the third period against Claymont’s Blake Linard, giving the Warriors a 32-20 advantage.

Claymont’s 106 lb. Jarrett Warrington put the Mustangs up 4-0 with a 13-3 major decision over Carrollton’s Nathan Blake.

Carrollton freshman Robbie Hoopes (113 lbs.) was awarded five team points with a 19-2 technical fall over Claymont’s Tucker Zurcher, putting the Warriors in front 5-4.

Clay Pidgeon increased Carrollton’s lead to 11-4 with a 2:37 pin over Neil Cadle in the 120 lb. round.

Claymont’s Max Peters pinned Carrollton’s Brayden Carter 1:11 into the 126 lb. match, pulling the Mustangs within one point (11-10).

Ben Pasiuk (132 lbs.) defeated Claymont’s Chandler Golec 6-3 and the Warriors led 14-10. Carrollton junior Justin Shaw (138 lbs.) lost by a 6-5 decision to Dakota Bunting. Carrollton’s lead decreased to 14-13.

Adam Shaw (145 lbs.) picked up a 3-0 decision for the Warriors and Claymont’s Kaden Bunting won the 152 lb. match 12-9. Carrollton led 17-16.

Claymont’s Ashton Eyler defeated Carrollton junior Noah Carrothers (160 lbs.) 16-4, giving the Mustangs a 20-17 advantage.

A 4-2 decision over Claymont’s Tarin Rauch by Brenton Miller (170 lbs.) tied the match at 20.

Carrollton senior Aidan Pasiuk (182 lbs.) broke the tie with a 33 second pin over Soloman Peters, the Warriors led 26-20.

Leggett earned his pin in the 195 lb. match to put the Warriors up 32-20 over the Mustangs.

Claymont’s Lyle Clark won by a 16-2 major decision to defeat Carrollton junior Noah Rutledge, cutting the Warriors’ to 32-24 and with one match remaining, the Warriors had an eight-point lead.

Tavis Rutledge topped off the match for the Warriors against Claymont with a pin.

With the win over Claymont, Carrollton advanced to the regional championship against Canfield.

Carrollton jumped out to a 12-0 lead over the Cardinals with pins by Blake and Hoopes.

Pidgeon was awarded six team points in the 120 lb. match after being slammed to the mat by Canfield’s McCoy Watkins. Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness because no part of his body touched the mat first and Pidgeon suffered an injury, he was unable to continue. The Canfield coaches were called for misconduct after Watkins was disqualified, losing one team point as a result. Carrollton led 18-0.

Carrollton’s Carter (126 lbs.) fell to Eric El-Hayek 4-3. The Warriors now led 18-2.

Ben Pasiuk picked up a pin, Justin Shaw won by a 9-5 decision and Adam Shaw won 17-2, increasing the Warriors lead to 32-2.

Carrollton only needed one more win in the match to claim the victory.

Canfield won four matches (152, 160, 170 and 182) to cut the Warriors lead to 32-18.

Aidan Pasiuk wrestled at 195 lbs. for Carrollton, defeating Dominic Cooper 3-0, increasing the Warriors’ lead to 35-18, clinching the state berth.

Carrollton took forfeits at 220 lbs. and 285 lbs.

The Warriors got a night’s rest and continued Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) action Feb. 2, hosting the Louisville Leopards. Both squads were undefeated in league action at 4-0 entering the match.

The night kicked off at 152 lbs. as Daniels won 2-0 over Louisville’s Satchel Strickland to give Carrollton an early 3-0 lead.

A major decision by Miller and a pin by Aidan Pasiuk gave Carrollton a 13-4 advantage.

Jimmy Leonard pinned Carrollton’s Jace Miles and the Leopards trailed 13-10. Louisville tied the match at 13 with a 6-8 decision over Leggett. A 1-0 victory by Louisville’s Chase Lautzenheiser over Winston Yekel gave the Leopards a 16-13 lead over their host team.

Carrollton’s Blake knotted the match at 16 with a 7-4 decision over Logan Vanicek. The Leopards earned three more victories (113, 120 and 126 lbs.) to take a 29-16 advantage.

The Leopards took a forfeit in the 132 lb. match, giving Ben Pasiuk the win. Carrollton trailed 29-22 with two matches left. It was the Shaw brothers time to shine.

The younger Shaw, Justin, needed a win to give his older brother, Adam, a chance.

Justin stepped foot on the mat with one thing on his mind, to score the most team points he could. Justin defeated Jax Leonard 17-5 to cut Carrollton’s deficit to 29-26.

Up next, a moment Adam Shaw will forever remember.

There were a few possible scenarios for Adam:

Adam loses the match and Louisville remains unbeaten in the league. Adam wins by decision and ties the match at 29. Adam wins by major decision, technical fall or pin and Carrollton wins.

Adam Shaw jumped out to an early dominant lead, but never led by eight points for a major decision. After a few take downs and reversals, Shaw led 7-1 as time fell off the clock.

With the crowd on their feet and a roar echoing through the Carrollton gymnasium with under five ticks left on the clock, Shaw took down Louisville’s Brent Paulus for a 9-2 major decision win with four seconds remaining.

The crowd erupted with cheers as the clock struck zero.

Shaw was smothered in hugs by his teammates, coaches and family as he staggered to the locker room. He put a whole new meaning to leaving it all on the mat.

“He (Paulus) was a hell of an opponent and I had a lot of fun,” Adam Shaw said as he tried to catch his breath sitting on a locker-room bench. “It’s my senior year baby, what more could I ask more. These are the best moments of my life.”

“From the beginning of the year our team has busted ass every day at practice and I couldn’t have done it without them,” Shaw said.

“We knew Justin (Shaw) was going to win,” said Carrollton Coach Ken Pasiuk. “We told Justin to ‘make this easy on your brother and get as many points as you can’ he did his job, he really did.”

“We asked Adam what he needed to do, he said, ‘a major to win it and a decision to maybe win it.’ He told us he was going to get a major and that’s all he was worried about.”

Coach Pasiuk said he has kids being unselfish as they wrestle.

“We have kids who know they can’t win but they’re going out there to wrestle to not give a major up because they know it saves points. That is a team effort,” Pasiuk said.

“It is so much fun to see our kids have so much pride in black and white,” said Pasiuk.

“The same mentality our kids had this match is what they need moving forward in our next two matches,” said Pasiuk about the team’s next two league matches. “We don’t get nervous, it’s just another match.”

With the wins, Carrollton improves to 22-1 on the season and 5-0 in NBC action. Louisville falls to 4-1.

The Warriors will travel to Canton South as they look to clinch a share of the NBC with a win over the Wildcats Feb. 9. Matches begin at 7:30 p.m.

Carrollton will travel to the St. Johns Arena in Columbus Feb. 12 to compete in the state team duals. The Warriors are the No. 3 seed in the tournament and will face No. 6 seed Ashland at 1:15 p.m. on mat 3. The winner of the match will advance to the state semifinals and wrestle the winner of the No. 7 Peninsula Woodridge/No. 2 Wauseon at 3:30 p.m. on mat 4. The Division II championship match with begin at 7:30 p.m. on mat 2.