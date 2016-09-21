State report cards don’t tell the true story, says school supt.

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent –



Carrollton Exempted Village School District Superintendent Dave Quattrochi says the 2016 report cards for Ohio schools does not tell the true story of what is going on in area school districts.

“This is not a true representative of our schools at all,” said Quattrochi.

The recent report card gave the Carrollton District a rating of D. In previous years, the district received a rating of A or Excellent. The scores for all evaluations in the district were at the top level. These ratings were as recent as February of 2016, according to Quattrochi. The district received a 68 percent, or a D, on the performance index. The district received only 30 percent, or an F, in indicators met on this fall’s report card.

“Did all of our teachers suddenly become incompetent? Did our students suddenly become less intelligent? I don’t think so!” said Quattrochi emphatically.

Other districts in the area also received plunging grades from the previous reporting period.

Quattrochi was one of several area superintendents who signed a letter written in response to the 2015-2016 report cards. Others were from Claymont, Conotton Valley, Dover, Garaway, Indian Valley, Newcomerstown, New Philadelphia, Strasburg and Tuscarawas Valley.

In the letter, which was issued as a press release, the superintendents agreed the state’s measurement system is a running target and the complete opposite of sound educational practice and what is good for students. The goals keep changing.

“Parents complain that teachers are teaching just so students pass the testing. But when you don’t know what the testing will be for the coming school year, that can’t be done,” said Quattrochi.

He said the testing formats and standards have been changed three times in the last few years. “The students can’t possibly know what to prepare for since it has constantly changed each year,” he said.

According to the superintendent, one of the biggest factors contributing to the reduced scores was the format. Districts were given the choice of the old pencil/paper format or a change to online assessments. Most districts made the necessary technological upgrades to administer the state’s required tests on line.

Third graders were expected to read an extended passage on a Chromebook. Then they had to type a three paragraph essay responding to what they read. Most adults learned keyboarding in high school, but today’s children are required to learn in kindergarten, according to the superintendents response.

“Ohio students have been subjected to three different tests in three years. They have just kept changing it,” said Quattrochi.

Students in grades three to eight took the Ohio Achievement Assessment in Reading, Math, Science, and Social Studies. Quattrochi said Ohio then moved to the Partnership for Assessment for Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) for 2014-2015. Then PARCC was disbanded and replaced by American Institutes of Research for 2015-2016.

“If the state keeps saying these tests are not good tests, and keeps discarding them and then changes to something else that hasn’t been tested or studied as to whether they are good or bad for students, where are we supposed to go with instruction for students?” questioned Quattrochi.

“That’s like changing the rules for a touchdown in the middle of a game and expecting the players and coaches to keep it all straight,” continued Quattrochi.

He noted, the tests were given on time limits and, as with any computer related activity, there are technological glitches, lack of bandwidth, and of course, user error. And these components adversely affect student scores.

To view Carrollton or other district’s scorings go to reportcard.education.ohio.gov