Steeple to Street

“Like a snow-cooled drink at harvest time is a trustworthy messenger to the one who sends him; he refreshes the spirit of his master.” Proverbs 25:13 NIV:

What refreshes you on a hot summer day or after a long day’s work? I often work up a good sweat when working on the farm or weeding the garden or flower beds. I’m a bit of a machine once I get started. I work and I work until I feel so tired I don’t think I can move another step.

It’s at this point I go for some water or something cold to drink and I realize how thirsty I have become. Although it is just plain water or ice tea – nothing special, as the cool liquid touches the back of my mouth, my whole body rejoices at the refreshment. There is nothing quite like it.

There are things other than water that I find refreshing as well:

Spending time with friends who really make me laugh out loud or my one particular friend in New York that I have not seen for a while.

When I’ve had an exhausting week and I stand in church and the worship songs lift me up to give me strength for the week ahead.

God has done an incredible job in creating our world. He sets things in our paths that refresh and restore us.

Some of these things may be simple things we often take for granted. They are the things that, when we really think about it, refresh us the most. God does not expect us to live our lives at the end of a leash. He desires for us to be restored and whole, and that is a regular process of seeking refreshment. Seeking refreshment for some may be daily, for some it might be weekly and for some it might come at the end of a long project. Whatever the situation is for you I encourage you to take time to stop and be refreshed by the living water. He wants us to be restored so we can continue His good work.

Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh

The Bridge