Steeple to Street

“I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree with one another in what you say and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly united in mind and thought.” 1 Corinthians_ 1:10_ NIV__

I think we have all been a part of a committee and we know how the process works when making decisions. Once the deciding committee has discussed things for a few meetings (which have taken a few months to coordinate) they then put an action committee into place. Any time the actions committee wants to do anything they need sign off from the discussion committee, and so, a task becomes so laborious nothing ever gets done.

Discussion is healthy and actions are imperative, however, I think we lose sight that Jesus never had a committee, he never had subcommittee. Jesus just lived as God would have him live and make decisions accordingly.

As we read through 1 Corinthians as posted above, I think we will find the issues that often arise in our lives today also happened thousands of years ago. The church in Corinth was facing much more secular pressure than we do, however, Paul addresses issues that happen the world over.

Complete unity is a characteristic most groups lack. It’s challenging to bring a diverse group of people together, all with different skills and opinions, and get them to work towards the one goal. And yet, unity is pivotal in being a healthy group. And it is amazing how much you can accomplish when you all work together with the common goal of following Christ. Unity does not mean we all look or act alike; it does not even mean that we all agree. We are unified in the fact that we follow Christ. Let us stop trying to change people to be more like us and start loving them as Christ would.

Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh

The Bridge