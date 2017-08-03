Steeple to Street

There are all kinds of programs to teach us how to speak every language known to man. These are important tools to help us communicate with people of different nationalities. But there is a language far more important to our journey through life; one that opens the doors to all things possible to them that believe. It is the language of faith. Verse 6 in the Book of Philemon says, “That the communication of thy faith may become effectual by the acknowledging of every good thing which is in you in Christ Jesus.”

Have you ever heard the saying, “Do you see what I’m saying?” Effective communication must involve both seeing and saying. Sometimes our understanding is clouded because we don’t see clearly what is said.

When we read in the Bible, Genesis chapter 1, we see that sound came before sight in the order of creation. God said – God saw. Everything we see was made from sound. So, in essence sound changes sight.

2 Corinthians 5:7 says, “For we walk by faith; not by sight.” Faith has a distinct and specific sound. As we speak the Word of Faith we create change in our lives. If we want to see something different in our lives God’s Word says we have to first make a different sound.

In Genesis chapter 11 the unity of the people’s language made it so nothing was impossible for them. But sinful man misused this power. So, God saw it necessary to confuse the language. Today, God has redeemed us by the blood of Jesus and has given us a new language which makes great power available to us – the language of the Gospel, the language of Redemption, the language of Faith. It is a language of authority that provides power to move mountains and cause change.

Pastor Frank Leghart

Carrollton Believers Fellowship