Steeple to Street

Romans 1:16, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth…”

The Gospel of Christ is the Language of Faith – it is a language of power. Believers need to understand and effectively speak it. We need to say with boldness and authority, “I am who God says I am”, “I have what God says I have”, “I can do what God says I can do.” The Language of Faith gives the believer access to the supernatural. When our eyes are opened to the limitless possibilities of God’s plan for us and the inheritance that is ours “in Christ” – and the authority we have “in Christ”, then we CAN see and say the same things that God sees and says about us. And when we speak like God speaks we can and will overcome ANYTHING that the devil or life throws at us. God’s Word spoken by you will repeal and replace whatever the devil has told you.

As you speak the Word of God, the Language of Faith and Power, it will cause a total change in the way you see yourself. The revelation of who you are “in Christ” will erase anything else that has happened to you.

Pastor Frank Leghart

Carrollton Believers Fellowship