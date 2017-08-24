Steeple to Street

Psalm 139:15&16, “My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them.”

Now and then I hear, “I wasn’t planned. I was an unexpected accident, a surprise.” While you may have been a surprise to your parents, you were no surprise to God!

Scripture says that long before we were conceived in our mother’s womb God already knew us and was calling us to be His children with a special purpose to fulfill in this world. God’s eyes were fixed on us before we began to form inside the womb. David said God KNEW us when we just a mere substance being formed in the womb. God was so aware of us that He took note of our arms, hands, fingers, legs, feet, and toes as they were being formed. David continued and said God even knew us before those body parts even existed.

Think about that! That means that not one single human being that was, is, or is to come was a surprise to God.

Pastor Frank Leghart

Carrollton Believers Fellowship