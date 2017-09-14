Steeple to Street

What Exactly is a Christian?

John 1:12 – Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God.

For as long as Christ has been alive people have always questioned what it meant to be a follower of Christ or a Christian. Some people say that they are a Christian just because they go to church. Other people claim that they are Christians because they are nice to other people. While those things our good and part of what it means to be a Christian the Bible tells us that there is more to being a Christian than going to church and being nice. John 1:12 tells us that we need to receive God and believe in him to be called his children. To best understand the verse, we need to dissect it.

Most of us understand receive to mean, given. As in we have received or been given a gift. However, in this verse it does not make sense that we need to give God. If we were to give God something it would need to tell us what it is to be given. So, what if the word received here meant accept. In that case, we need to accept God. We need to accept that God loves us. We need to accept the gifts that God gave us. We need to accept that God has forgiven us. We need to accept that God will be with us even when we do not feel like God is there. To be a Christian we need to ACCEPT God and all that God has to offer us.

The next part says that we need to believe in God. Believe typically means, hold as true. That is the same case here. We need to hold that God is true. When we accept God and understand all that God does for us, we need to believe that it will happen. We may believe that the Bible is the book of God, which means we hold it true. But we often do not believe in all of what the Bible tells us about God. There are times when we accept that God loves us. We even may tell that to people, but we often do not believe that it is true for us. There are times where we feel unlovable and do not believe that we can be loved, or accepted, or fill in the blank. But to be a true Christian we need to believe that these things are true in our lives and not just those around us.

This week’s verse tells us that if we ACCEPT God and if we BELIEVE in God we will be God’s Children. If we do not fully ACCEPT what God has to offer us, and we do not HOLD TRUE the words in our hearts and apply them to ourselves as well as others, we will not be a CHILD OF GOD. We can go to church and be nice all we want but, to be a Christian we need to ACCEPT and HOLD TRUE all that God is and does.

Olivia Coil

Director

One Way Youth Center