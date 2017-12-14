Steeple to Street

This wonderful season of the year brings to mind the prophecies of the Old Testament that bring the greatest hope to everyone. Isaiah 9:6 reads, “For unto us a child is born…” Jesus Christ to come as a little human baby and be laid in a feed trough for animals….” Amazing love! “Unto us a Son is given…” coming as the gift of Father God to be sacrificed for human sins… “…And the government will be upon His shoulder…”

After He was crucified and rose from the dead, He returned to Heaven to prepare the way for His second coming, when He will reign over a world made right because of His intervention!

“And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.”

Grace Baughman

Pastor

Carrollton Nazarene Church