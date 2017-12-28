Steeple to Street

Wise Men Still Seek Him

In Matthew 2:1-12, we read the verses that tell the story of the wise men who searched for the newborn King. These men were apparently students of all kinds of philosophies and scientific data available in those days. They studied prophecies of Old Testament in Micah 5:2, Daniel, Isaiah 9:6, Ezekiel 17:22-24 and Numbers 24:17.

God never lacks a means to guide earnest inquiries. He permits every heart to come to Him, in spite of its imperfections and errors. He speaks to each of us as we are capable of understanding and He calls us out of darkness into His marvelous light.

Some people go through life seeing nothing of God or Christ and some just see the exterior, the building in which Christ dwells. Then, there are those who find Him at every turn because they have opened their hearts to Him.

The wise men saw the star…there were probably many others who saw the star, but saw no meaning in it. Have you seen His star? Are you seeking the reality of His life within your heart?

Pastor Grace Baughman

Carrollton Church of the Nazarene