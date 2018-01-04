Steeple to Street

The angel Gabriel sent from God to Mary from Luke 1:28-38 from the Amplified New Testament translation:

“And He came to her and said, ‘Hail O favored one (eluded with grace), the Lord with you! Blessed, favored of God are you before all other women!’ But when she saw him, she was greatly troubled and disturbed and confused at what he said, and kept revolving in her mind what such a greeting might mean. And the angel said to her, Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found grace – absolute favor and loving kindness and goodwill – with God. And listen! You will become pregnant and will give birth to a Son, and you shall call his name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High: and the Lord will give to Him the throne of His forefather David. And Mary said to the angel, How can this be since I have (no intimacy with any man as a) husband? Then the angel said to her, The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power the Most High will overshadow you (as a shining cloud); and so the holy (pure, sinless) one which shall be born of you will be called the Son of God.

Then Mary said, Behold, I am the handmaiden of the Lord; let it be done to me according to what you have said.

And the angel left her.”

The beautiful and somewhat frightening Annunciation and Mary’s acceptance of the will of God for her life.

It’s good for us to think about the many aspects of this fact for her, and what it means for our lives.

Pastor Grace Baughman

Carrollton Nazarene Church