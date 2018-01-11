Steeple to Street

As we begin a new year, I have been reviewing 2017 and setting my eyes upon 2018 to where the Lord wants me to go.

Colossians 3:1-2 says “Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.”

Since we have been raised to a new life in Jesus, we are told to seek those things which are above. The verb “seek” is in the Present Tense – Imperative Mode. In other words we are told to continually be seeking those things which are above. The second verse builds on that thought by telling us to set our affections on things above, not on things on the earth. The word “affections” refers to the mind. We are told here to focus our thoughts on heavenly things, not earthly things. We are to set our minds on the things of God and on the things that bring glory to Him.

We are to live like Jesus lived. We are to live out the fruit of the Spirit in our lives day by day. We are challenged to live out our lives with genuine spiritual values and not the values of a fallen world.

As we give our attention to these spiritual and heavenly things we are enabled to live a heavenly, holy, God-honoring life in this world.

Rev. Damon Spurgeon

Dellroy Church of the Nazarene