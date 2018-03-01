Steeple to Street

As March is upon us I had someone the other day mention the well know phrase, “In like a Lion, and out like a Lamb” referring to the weather we have been having and/or will have.

Historically this has meant that in March weather will come in like a Lion as it is still winter and leave at the end of the month as a Lamb. It has grown into more of a catchy phrase than an actual weather predictor. Winters can be hard for people, cold, snow, lack of sunshine and the list goes on as there seems not to be any hope of spring making a return. In the church calender we are in this time of Lent and for some Lent might seem like winter as we wait for Easter and the resurrection of Jesus.

Lent is a time that represents the 40 days of temptation from Satan that Jesus endured in the wilderness before he embarked on his ministry. However, in that phrase the weather enters as a Lion and leaves as a Lamb. Something is happening during the month, something seems to change. Lent for us is that time, a time of reflection, waiting, and looking forward to Easter.

May this be a time for not only our own hope of transformation in the risen Christ but also for the transformation of our communities and the world. May we keep our eyes open for the one as John the Baptist says ‘Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! (John1:29).

Pastor Eric Kluth

Harlem and Kilgore UM churches