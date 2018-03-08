Steeple to Street

There is a practice during Lent to read a daily reading or devotion during the 40 days of Lent as one journeys toward Easter. Some people might read those in the morning as they start their day. This made me think of what is written in Lamentations 3:22-24 that new mercies come everyday, even when for some Lent might seem the same week in and week out over the forty days. There are days where it does not seem as something new might come. “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, “therefore I will hope in him.” This is the hope, this is the good news, that even when we see what might be the same, God is at work making all things new.

May we continue through Lent with eyes that see the possibilities of something new, something bold, something unexpected, because we await this on Easter in the Resurrection of Christ. May we continue seeing this, hoping for this and awaiting this new creation in ourselves and others, saying “The Christ in me sees the Christ in you”.

Grace and peace

Pastor Eric Kluth

Harlem and Kilgore United Methodist churches