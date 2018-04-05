Steeple to Street

The Empty Tomb

Luke 24:1-12

This past week we commemorated four of the greatest events in human history:

The greatest battle…Jesus in Gethsemane; The greatest sacrifice…God’s only Son, the perfect Lamb; The greatest miracle…possibility of transformation; The greatest discovery…the empty tomb!

The empty tomb validates every claim, verifies every promise Jesus ever made! It gives Calvary its redemptive flow – the power of redemption!

In I Corinth 15: 14, 17-22, “And if Christ is not risen, then our preaching is empty…And if Christ is not risen, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men the most pitiable. But now Christ is risen from the dead.

Pastor Grace Baughman

Carrollton Church of the Nazarene