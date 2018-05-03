Steeple to Street

Thursday, May 3rd, is the celebration of the National Day of Prayer. The National Day of Prayer was actually created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by then President Harry S. Truman. It took until 1988, though, for it to be established as an official day of national prayer. On Thursday, May 5, 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed into law designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Even though it is now a legally recognized National Day of Prayer, every president since Truman has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.

Prayer changes things. Prayer changes me. Prayer can change you. Prayer unites, not divides. Prayer brings people together. That is why the 2018 theme chosen by the national committee is “Unity”. The theme reads: Pray for America-UNITY. The theme verse is from Ephesians 4:3, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.” In our world today, the “unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace” needs to be a thread woven throughout not just our private lives but through our local, state, and national government as well. It is time to unite, not divide.

In our own community, the annual observance will take place once again, weather permitting, on the Public Square in Carrollton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A special program will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat on Kensington Road. If the weather interferes with the service being held on the Square, it will be moved to the First Methodist Church located at 253 South Lisbon Street. (The yellow brick church located right down the street across from the Post Office).

This is one of our community’s great public events coordinated by Barb Walton and Bonnie Little in conjunction with the Carroll County Ministerial Association. It is a great program with public Bible reading, special music, and prayer for our community, state, and nation. Come join us as we pray together for “the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace” for our nation and our world.

Dr. Chuck Wilson, Senior Pastor

Carrollton Bible Chapel