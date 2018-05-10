Steeple to Street

Many times I am asked by people, “Pastor Chuck, when are we going to have revival?” I am most often moved to answer them by a follow up question: “Do you mean revival where the church has several special services with hymns and special music, testimonies, and a special speaker with a long invitation to follow?” “Yes, that is exactly what we want!” is usually the answer. My reply is not what they want to hear. “I am sorry, that is not revival. Those are special services with special music and a special speaker. They are great services but not revival.”

True revival, real revival comes at a price.

2 Chronicles 7:14 says, …”if my people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Last Thursday, on the National Day of Prayer, this verse was quoted throughout our great land. It is a conditional verse however, and many people think it is a quick “band-aid” approach to turning us back to God.

The verse starts off by saying, “if”. God says that if My people who are called by My name will:

1.) Humble themselves

2.) Pray and seek His face

3.) Turn from their wicked ways

Then, God says that He will hear from heaven and forgive our sin and heal our land.

Three things we must do if we are ever going to have revival in our land: humble ourselves, pray and seek the face of God, and then turn from our wicked ways. The Church today is quick to pray but slow to humble and turn from their wicked ways. Those things come by looking inside and fixing what is wrong.

We are often quick to judge, hurried to gossip, and rapid to alienate those different from us. But God doesn’t look on the outside, His major concern is what is in the heart. When the heart changes, revival follows.

What is keeping you from true revival today? What is keeping your church from real revival today? Be forewarned though, if you seek honest and true, heart changing revival, more changes will soon follow.

Maybe that is what we are most afraid of happening.

Dr. Chuck Wilson,

Senior Pastor

Carrollton Bible Chapel