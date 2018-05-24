Steeple to Street

Matthew 6: 5-13 is a part of what we generally call the Sermon on the Mount. Here in these verses, Jesus is telling his disciples how to pray. It is the only request that the disciples made of him. They did not ask how to preach, or heal, or baptize but in Luke 11: 1 they asked him, “Lord, teach us to pray, as John also taught his disciples.” What he taught them next is sometimes referred to as “The Lord’s Prayer” or “The Model Prayer”. Either way we gain an insight into how the Lord wanted us to communicate with His Father in Heaven. Most of you know it and have it memorized:

In this manner, therefore, pray: Our Father in heaven, Hallowed be Your name.

Your kingdom come. Your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors.

And do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.

For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen. (NKJV)

If there is ever a time to pray it is today. We need to pray and we need to pray with intent. We need to pray like it matters. You have read all the bumper stickers and heard all the popular catch phrases like, “Prayer Changes Things.” Prayer does change things but most of all we need to pray because: Prayer Changes Me!

The Epistle of James in chapter 5 and the last half of the verse says: “The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” As prayer changes me, I begin to live my life in a constant state of the attitude of prayer. I begin to see my life, the world, and all that is in the world through His eyes and not just my own.

Some people have told me the church I pastor, Carrollton Bible Chapel, is a praying church. Because of this, we get many prayer requests from others outside of our congregation. I do not think there are too many other complements we could get that would please the Lord than this.

If prayer changes me, then changes the church, then is passed onto our community, what is left to prevent revival in our village and in our county? If you do not know what to pray for, start with the Lord’s Prayer, our model for prayer. Pray it every day. God will lead you and you will watch as your prayer life begins to grow. Begin today. Join the ranks of those who consider themselves Prayer Warriors. Want to change your life? Want to change others and the world we live in? The answer is simple: pray, and then watch God go to work. It will change your life.

Dr. Chuck Wilson

Senior Pastor

Carrollton Bible Chapel