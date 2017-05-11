Steeple to Street

People all over the world are trying to earn their way to heaven by doing good deeds or following some type of religious code. Some take things to an extreme as we have seen all too often in the last few years as terrorists do terrible things believing it is their ticket to heaven.

In Acts chapter 16, there was a man in Phillipi who was trusted to keep prisoners locked safely away from the public. No doubt he thought he was doing all he could to be a good person. When the earth shook and the Apostle Paul prevented him from killing himself, the Phillipi jailer knew there had to be a way to know for sure. He brought the apostle out and asked him the question God wants all of us to ask. Acts 16:30b says, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?”

Paul answered in the next verse by saying, “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.” All that is truly necessary to have your sins forgiven is for you to believe that Jesus Christ shed his blood on the cross of Calvary, was buried and rose on the third day, according to scriptures, and by faith ask Him to save your soul by forgiving your sins.

People are constantly searching for what God has freely offered for those who will believe.

Won’t you take this opportunity to put your trust in Him today? If you need help knowing for sure how to be saved, please call the church and we would be happy to take the Bible and show you in God’s Word how to have your sins forgiven and make heaven your home.

David Powell

Carrollton Baptist Temple