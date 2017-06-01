Steeple to Street

I came across the following quote a few weeks ago: “If your church is content doing nice things for a group of nice people who all meet weekly to enjoy each other’s niceness, you have lost your way and forgotten why the church exists.” – Kevin Harney.

This truth is very haunting to me and should be to many of us in the church. Many of our churches are stuck going through the motions and have lost our zeal for real ministry.

Lilly, a Godly lady at my church, referred me to a book called, “Living Above the Level of Mediocrity”. I am afraid many of us settle far short in our churches and we are living mediocre lives. I suspect if our churches were not mediocre and not full of mediocre Christians (I use this term loosely), our churches would be all overflowing with believers each Sunday. We must reject mediocrity!

An article in the Associated Press many years ago illustrated the concept of rejecting mediocrity. Basketball coach Tubby Smith left Kentucky and moved to become the coach at Minnesota (and has since moved on from there). The article read… “In Tubby Smith’s 10 seasons at Kentucky, the Wildcats never missed the NCAA tournament. They also won a national title, five SEC championships and 76 percent of their games. That wasn’t good enough for the demanding Kentucky faithful.” The Kentucky fans did not like or want a mediocre basketball team. They reflected a cultural mindset that affects many of us. My point is this: believers should be as zealous about their spiritual lives as they are their sports team. We should reject anything less than the best!

Rev. Damon Spurgeon

Dellroy Church of the Nazarene