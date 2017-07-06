Steeple to Street

I was glancing through one of my decorating magazines and saw articles about getting your home ready for summer. I kept thinking about that Bible verse that talks about God’s “wonderful works”, so I looked it up and realized it was in Psalm 107:8.

Oh that men would praise the LORD for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men!

I truly enjoy summer and all that the Lord shares with us. Of course the first thing I think about in summer is the sun. I really missed the sunshine this winter. I think the sun is such a fascinating thing. It lights up the whole world and heats up the earth. It helps the crops grow. We can even use it as a power source.

The sun warms us up and does such good for our bodies. It’s a source to help us produce Vitamin D for our bodies, which we need. Sunshine sure helps our mood too and has such healing benefits.

The day is thine, the night also is thine: thou hast prepared the light and the sun. Psalm 74:16

Summer to me means garden season- fruits and veggies. I can almost taste the butter dripping from the corn on the cob. All those summer fruits and vegetables have so many things in them that benefit our health.

And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat. Genesis 1:29

Another thing about summer is that everything is in full bloom. The trees are full and green. The flowers are in full bloom. As I have traveled around to different places in the world I am still amazed by how beautiful the trees are in Ohio. So full and lush- something you don’t just see everywhere and something we so often take for granted. I’m always struck with awe at God’s creation.

And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself, upon the earth: and it was so. And the earth brought forth grass, and herb yielding seed after his kind, and the tree yielding fruit, whose seed was in itself, after his kind: and God saw that it was good. Genesis 1:11, 12

Every year we venture to Lakeside Ohio to be a part of the East Ohio Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. This year as my husband and I walked along the path near the shore we were both amazed at the power of the waves that crashed against the rocks.

And God said, Let the waters under the heaven be gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear: and it was so. And God called the dry land Earth; and the gathering together of the waters called he Seas: and God saw that it was good. Genesis 1: 9, 10

Fan or not a fan of all those bugs, bees and creepy insects, God made each of them so wonderful and magnificent and I know I should appreciate how each one works its part. Each insect is full of intricacies and wonders that God built into them.

And God made the beast of the earth after his kind, and cattle after their kind, and every thing that creepeth upon the earth after his kind: and God saw that it was good. Genesis 1:24, 25

The start of a new season brings freshness and we see God’s hand in it all around, but it’s so easy to go about our day and not think about all those beautiful things the Lord has for us.

God does so many more works than those in just creation but I think it’s good to focus on those things once in awhile, especially at the change of seasons.

So, will you be praising God for His wonderful works this summer?

Rev. Kimberly D. Arbaugh

