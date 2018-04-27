Stella E. Gray, 98, passed away Thursday afternoon April 26, 2018, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

Born Nov. 26, 1919, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Emma Ridgway.

Stella was retired from Fishers Foods in Canton and worked until she was 80 at Paint and Carpet Center in Carrollton.

Stella is survived by her daughter, Betty (Jim Tinlin) Gray of Malvern; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Karen Gray; brother, Roy (Jean) Ridgway; and sister, Kathryn Angelo

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. Gray; a son, Francis E. Gray Jr.; daughter, Evelyn Schlemmer; and a grandson, Joe Easterday.

Funeral services were held April 30 in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Burial followed in Union Valley Cemetery near Dellroy.