Stephen D. Lunsford, 63

Stephen Douglas Lunsford, 63, of Malvern, passed away in his home Wednesday, June 27, 2018, surrounded by his loved ones.

Born Nov. 23, 1954, in Delray, MI, he was a son of the late Irene Lunsford.

Steve was a member of the Malvern Volunteer Fire Department, and was a first responder and EMT.

Steve loved his family dearly. He was a great friend to have in your corner and he never hesitated to help anyone in need. He always accepted everyone for who they are. Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. Darn near professional. Just ask him!

Stephen is survived by his wife of 35 years, Audrey Lunsford; daughters, Ilona (Shawn) Parks, of Brownstown, MI, Rachel (Nathaniel) Brahler, of Jackson Township, and Carrie (Troy) Cade, of Richmond, TX; son, Stephen Lunsford, of Malvern; grandchildren, Chase Parks and Jaxon Parks, Brownstown, MI, Fisher Brahler, and Nathaniel Brahler, of Jackson Township, and Brody Cade, Peyton Cade, and Lacy Cade, Richmond, TX; sisters, Revonda Bernard, of Taylor, MI, Ellen Thompson, of FL, and Sue Lunsford, of Taylor, MI; and brothers, Theodore Lunsford, of Brownstown, MI, Thomas Lunsford, of Willow Park, and Stanley Lunsford, of Rockwood, MI.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Otis Lunsford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 30, at 1 p.m. in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 125 Carrollton St., Malvern, with Celebrant Fr. Vic Cinson. Calling hours will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to Great Trail Fire District, PO Box 736, Malvern, OH 44644; Boy Scout Troop 155, or American Legion Post 375, Woman’s Auxiliary (all donations go to veterans in need.)

