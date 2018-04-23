Stephen Fedasz, 89, of Sherrodsville, died peacefully early Friday morning, April 20, 2018, in Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia following a lengthy illness.

Born June 9, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Anna Wyko Fedasz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

He proudly served his country as a member of the Merchant Marine in World War II, and operated as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Methodist by faith, he was a member of Sherrodsville American Legion Post #660, Carrollton Masonic Lodge (his prior membership with the Orange Lodge in Leesville), and Tadmor Shrine in Canton. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton and a member of Carroll Chapter Order of Eastern Star in Carrollton (formerly Orange Chapter, Leesville). He was a loving husband, dad and grandpa who will be missed by his family, neighbors, and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth J. Vaughan Fedasz, whom he married Feb. 3, 1952; three daughters and a son, Mrs. Tina (William) Phillips of Conotton, Mrs. Ann (Dr. Brian) Dunlap of Coshocton, Mrs. Jennifer (Dan) Weed of Tolland, CT, and Stephen J. (Stacey) Fedasz of Westchester; his nine grandchildren, Mrs. Jenny (Aaron) Fuerst of Columbus, Cory (Kacey) Phillips of Westlake, Matthew (Shawna) Phillips of Green, Lucas Dunlap of Canton and Andrew and Stuart Dunlap, both of Coshocton, Joseph Fedasz of Westchester, Daniel Weed of Tolland, CT, and Madeline Weed (fiancé Wes Talbot) of Alexandria, VA; two great-grandsons, Grant and Reed Fuerst, both of Columbus; and an expectant great-granddaughter sometime this coming July.

Funeral services were held April 22 in Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Contributions in Stephen’s memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.baxtergardner.com.