Steven D. Adams, 56, of Louisville, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born Jan. 29, 1961, to the late Raymond and Catherine (Earley) Adams. He was a truck driver, former Mayor of Malvern, member of the Malvern Police Dept. and owner of Adams Driving School for seven years. He was a member of the Malvern First Christian Church and a 1979 graduate of Malvern High School.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley (Grimm) Adams, whom she married Sept. 24, 1983; two sons, Steven (Crystal) Adams of Louisville and Marc Adams of Louisville, five sisters, Dorothy Foster of Minerva, Linda (Bud) Randall of Minerva, Mary (Dave) McAtee of Canton, Barb (Nevin) Crater of Malvern and Jenny (Jeff) Sterling of Alliance; a brother, Mark (Dorothy) Adams of Malvern; brother-in-law, Clifford Burwell of Malvern; and three grandchildren, Makya, Devyn and Neaveh.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Burwell, and a brother, William Adams.

Funeral services will be held Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. pm in Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday (prior to service) at the church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.