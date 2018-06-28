Stidom earns All-Ohio softball honorable mention

A 2018 Carrollton High School graduate continues to collect accolades for her performance on the softball field as a Warrior.

Shelbee Stidom, a starting pitcher for the Warriors all four of her high school years, was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio Division II during the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (OHSFSCA) All-State Banquet held June 18 in Columbus.

She was a 2018 first team Northeastern Buckeye Conference (NBC) and East District selection as well as an NBC Scholar Athlete.

During her career at CHS, Stidom pitched 462 innings, struck out 532 batters and gave up 140 walks. She pitched one perfect game and three no-hitters.

Stidom plans to attend Kent State Stark and major in nursing with a minor in business.

She is the daughter of Desiree and Rick Stidom.