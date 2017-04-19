Stidom pitches perfect game, Warriors top Central Catholic

It was a busy week for the Carrollton girls softball team last week.

The Warriors picked up league wins over Alliance and Minerva and non-league wins over Canton Central Catholic and Jackson. The team fell to Jackson in the second game of a doubleheader.

The highlight of the week was against Canton Central Catholic when junior pitcher Shelbee Stidom threw a perfect game against the Crusaders.

Canton Central Catholic

Shelbee Stidom threw a perfect game when the Warriors traveled to Canton for a non-league contest with the Crusaders. Carrollton left with a 13-0 victory.

Stidom struck out nine batters in five innings of work.

Offensively, for the Warriors, who banged out 10 hits, Drake had a home run and Courtney Shine hit a double. Drake picked up five RBI and Brady was credited with two RBI. Brenna Campbell had two singles.

Minerva game

The Warriors picked up a 3-2 league win over visiting Minerva to improve to 3-1 in the league.

The two teams battled through four scoreless innings before the Warriors put three runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. Minerva scored two runs in the top of the seventh, including a two-run, in-the-park home run by Mady Phillips. That was the only hit the Lions offense produced.

Jazlyn Pidgeon and Caitlyn Brady each had one hit and one RBI for the winners. Kaitlin Shine, Courtney Shine and Rickee Stidom had one hit apiece. Shelbee Stidom picked up an RBI.

Shelbee Stidom picked up the win, going the distance for the winners. She struck out 10 batters without giving up a walk. With the win, she improved her season record to 5-2.

Lauren Frigyes took the loss for the Lions. She gave up five hits, walked two batters and struck out five.

Jackson doubleheader

The Warriors hosted Jackson April 15 for a non-league double header, winning the first game 3-1 and dropping the second 5-0.

Carrollton jumped out to the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, added a run in the third and another in the fifth inning. Shelbee Stidom held the Polar Bears scoreless until the top of the fifth, when the Warriors gave up a run.

Shelbee Stidom led the Warrior offense with a home run. Pidgeon and Zoe Drake each had two hits. Drake also picked up two RBI. Kaitlin Shine and Brennna Campbell each hit single for the winners.

Shelbee Stidom picked up the win, giving up six hits and walking one batter while striking out eight.

Dulak took the loss for Jackson, giving up seven hits, walking one and striking out nine batters.

In the second game, Jackson scored two runs in the first inning, added one in the sixth and two in the seventh, while limiting the Warriors to three hits.

Mica Monigold, Drake and Kaitlin each collected a single for Carrollton.

For Jackson, L. Eckman had a triple and E.Chevalier had a double.

Monigold took the loss on the mound. She gave up five runs (four of them earned) on 11 hits and struck out four batters.

Alliance game

Shelbee Stidom pitched five scoreless innings as the Warriors defeated league foe Alliance 13-0.

Zoe Drake led the offensive effort with a grand slam in the fourth inning. Kaitlin Shine hit a two run home run in the third inning. Shelbee Stidom, Mica Monigold, Brenna Campbell and Carli Beckett all had doubles for the winners. Drake also hit a triple. In all, the Warriors scored 13 runs on 13 hits.

Alliance had five hits in the game, led by Nautica Longberger with a triple.

Shelbee Stidom struck out 10 batters and gave up one walk.

Mackenzie Kohl took the loss for the Aviators.