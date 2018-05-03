Stidom stellar as Warriors pick up wins on softball diamond

By Carol McIntire

Editor

The Lady Warrior softball team picked up two league wins last week to improve to 4-3 in the Northeastern Buckeye Conference.

Carrollton senior pitcher Shelbee Stidom threw a two-hitter against Salem as the Warriors cruised to a 5-0 win April 23. Three days later, Stidom gave up one run as the Warriors squeaked out a 2-1 win over Minerva. Both games were played on the Warriors’ home field.

After two scoreless innings April 26, the Lions got on the board in the third inning. Alex Street led off with a single for the Lions. Maddie Foutz followed with a hit, but Street was tagged out at second. With two outs, Kiaunna Brown hit a single to score Foutz.

Carrollton responded in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Rickee Stidom led off with a double. A walk to Zoe Drake and a single off the bat of Kira Anderson loaded the bases. Cassidy Bajornas was inserted into the game to pinch run for Drake at second base. Faith Loy drew a walk from Minerva pitcher Lauren Frigyes to score the Warriors’ first run and tie the game.

With one out, Skylar Vipperman hit a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Bajornas to score the winning run.

Offensively for the Warriors, who were out hit 6-4 by the Lions, Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double and a single and Rickee Stidom had a double.

For Minerva, Amber Hume went 2-for-2 at the plate with two singles and Gabby Street was 1-for-2 with a single.

Against Salem, the Warriors scored three runs in the third and one each in the fourth and sixth innings.

Drake went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single, Shelbee Stidom went 2-for-3 with a double, a single and an RBI and Anderson had a triple.