Story behind the name of new Carrollton business is not one to soon be forgotten

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – A new Carrollton business comes with a special purpose. It’s providing employment to persons with special needs.

Renee Sprague’s daughter, Riley, and Emily Ulman’s daughter, Alaina, became friends in kindergarten. Their friendship has continued through the years as they attended Carroll Hills School. They are quickly approaching their senior year and graduation.

“With each higher grade level they’ve reached, our concerns for their futures have also increased,” said Emily, with Renee nodding in agreement. “Riley and Alaina both have special needs affecting their ability to be independent. We wanted a plan in place for how they would spend their time once their high school careers came to an end.”

The two women, along with their husbands, decided to go into business together and open a tee shirt shop. The business is known as Pieces with Purpose, LLC.

“The store is geared toward promoting independence and purpose for our daughters as well as others in the community with special needs,” said Ulman. “Our girls work here during time off from school, and will continue to work here upon graduation,” added Sprague.

The business began in a small rented space on Sixth St. in Carrollton. Recently, with the support and volunteer help of many people, the business moved into its new home at 581 Sixth St. NW (across from the Bowling Alley) in Carrollton.

The store’s staff customizes shirts and other items using vinyl and heat press. A large selection of Carrollton Warrior apparel fills the racks and shelves of the store. Custom print orders are welcomed.

A grand opening is scheduled Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Special pricing will be offered during the open house.

The staff includes three employees, Marie Dehnart, a Carroll Hills enrollee, Lisa Jones and Stephanie McCartney.

Hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, noon until 4 p.m.; Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.

For information, call Renee Sprague of Emily Ulman at 330-627-1854 or email pieceswp581@gmail.com.