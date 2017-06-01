Strawberry Festival is June 9, 10

AUGUSTA – The annual Augusta Strawberry Festival opens the summer homecoming with two days of food, games and tractor pulls.

The festival is scheduled June 9 and 10. The parade begins Friday at 7 p.m. Line up starts at 5 p.m. north of the village on SR 9. Music will be provided by Matt VanFossen.

Friday tractor pull classes include: 4,500 lbs., 5,500 lbs., 6,500 lbs. and 7, 500 lbs. Saturday’s classes include: 8,500 lbs., 10,500 lbs., 12,500 lbs. and 14,000 lbs. Pullers must provide own hitch person and have a stationary hitch. Cut tires are not permitted. The pull is open to farm stock tractors. Weigh-in begins at 5 p.m. Pull starts at 6 p.m. both nights.

Food and entertainment will be available both nights.

For more information, call 330-324-2411 or 330-360-7849. The event is sponsored by the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department.