Stroll over to the annual Cookie Walk at Church of God

Carrollton Church of God is hosting the annual Cookie Walk Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A variety of baked goods, cookies and fudge will be available to purchase for the holiday season.

Cookies are priced at $15 for a small box; $25, medium; and $40 for large.

Fudge is priced separately.

The church will host a children’s Christmas Play Dec. 17 during the 10:30 am. service.

The play is entitled “The Birth of Jesus.”

Carrollton Church of God is located at 371 Moody Ave., Carrollton.