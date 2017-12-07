Stroll over to the annual Cookie Walk at Church of God

December 7, 2017   Accent

The ladies of Carrollton Church of God are busy preparing goodies for the annual Cookie Walk Dec. 9.

Carrollton Church of God is hosting the annual Cookie Walk Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A variety of baked goods, cookies and fudge will be available to purchase for the holiday season.

Cookies are priced at $15 for a small box; $25, medium; and $40 for large.

Fudge is priced separately.

The church will host a children’s Christmas Play Dec. 17 during the 10:30 am. service.

The play is entitled “The Birth of Jesus.”

Carrollton Church of God is located at 371 Moody Ave., Carrollton.

Skip to toolbar