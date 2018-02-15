Students excel at solo, ensemble contest

Carrollton

Eleven Carrollton High School instrumental and vocal music students participated in the Ohio Music Education Association’s District 8 solo and ensemble contest Saturday, Jan. 20, at Massillon Washington High School.

The Carrollton students earned eight superior ratings and four excellent ratings.

Soloists receiving superior ratings are shown in the submitted photo. Soloists receiving excellent rating included Jocelyn Sellers, trumpet; Devin Tipton, snare drum; Olivia Kienzle, alto, and Sarah Wilsford, mezzo-soprano.

Edison Local

Instrumental and vocal music students at Edison High School scored well during the Ohio Music Education Association’s (OMEA) Solo and Ensemble contest Jan. 20 at Washington High School in Massillon.

Instrumental students receiving superior ratings for their solos were Lexis Bocek and Madisyn Mason, both trombone, and Nick Crawford, marimba.

Earning Excellent ratings for instrumental solos were Lexis Bocek and Katia Scaffidi, both flute solos; Karissa Cusick, trumpet solo, and a flute trio whose members included Bocek, Kierra McClain and Sierra Wells.

Two vocal music students received superior ratings during the Class B vocal competition. They included Troy Hackathorn and Gracie Phillips while Kailey Pytash earned an excellent rating for her vocal solo.

Southern Local

Mason Tribelo, a sophomore at Southern Local High School, received a superior (I) rating for his trumpet solo at the Ohio Music Education Association’s district 8 solo and ensemble contest held Jan. 20 at Glenoak High School in Canton.

Cara Davis, a senior at Southern Local, earned excellent ratings for her mezzo soprano vocal solo and her French horn instrumental solo.