Susan A. Cline, 78

Susan A. Cline, age 78, of Sherrodsville, died Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2017, in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia after a lengthy illness.

Born Feb. 20, 1939, in North Canton, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Fawver Wendell.

She was primarily a housewife and homemaker, but was also the bookkeeper and office manager of the former C.H.C. Express, she and husband, Wayne, owned and operated. She was an excellent cook and loved to crochet gifts for her family. When she was younger, she was an excellent bowler. Susan’s primary focus was her family. She cherished activities with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her five children Lyle V. Cline of Waynesburg, Bruce (Jill) Cline of Sherrodsville, Theresa L. Bennington of Dennison, Cristinia (Paul) Westlake of New Philadelphia, and Tim Cline of Midvale; two sisters Sally Schissler and Sandy Radcliff, both of Carrollton; a brother, Stanley (Betty) Wendell of Carrollton; her mother-in-law, Helen L. Cline of Carrollton; eight grandchildren Craig Cline and Jessica (Jason) Abel, both of Sherrodsville, Philip Bennington of Akron, Cassie (Tom) Grewell of Sherrodsville, Jerod (Kristina) Boone of Minerva, Amanda (Michelle) Householder of Nashville, TN, and Alishia Cline and Erin Cline, both of Midvale; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne D. Cline, who she married Dec.19, 1959, and who passed away March 27, 2008; a sister, Stella Whipkey; and a grandson, Michael Bennington.

Funeral services will be conducted May 30 at 2 p.m. in Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Rev. Jerralyn Myers officiating. Interment will follow in Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home. The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to the staff of the Community Hospice House for their extraordinary care and compassion during Susan’s stay. Memorial contributions in Susan’s memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence, visit www.baxtergardner.com.