Susan J. Litt, 75, of Frostproof, FL, formerly of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2017.

Born in Waynesburg, OH, she was the daughter of Gladys and George Long.

She married George A. Litt April 16, 1971. Susan worked at Nationwide Insurance where she met George.

Susan is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Beverly and Ray Lutz of Canton and Wanda and Larry Bittaker of Carrollton; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, stepchildren and several great stepchildren.

She and George were great football fans, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes. She loved her community of friends and golf buddies at Lily Lake in Florida, where she had a couple of hole-in-ones.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no formal services. Cremation has taken place with burial in Waynesburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Susan’s name my be made to Carroll County Animal Protection League, PO Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615 or the Carroll County Humane Society, PO Box 61, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.