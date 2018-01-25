Susan Sipula Shultz, 95, of Amsterdam, died Jan. 24, 2018, in Briar Hill Care Center, Middlefield, OH.

Born Aug. 30, 1922, in Jefferson County, OH, she was a daughter to William and Caroline (nee: Krystyniak) Adamovich.

She was a lifelong resident of the Amsterdam area before moving to Middlefield in 2003. Mrs. Shultz enjoyed needle point, flower gardening and cooking. She was a dedicated mom and homemaker.

She is survived by her daughters, Sondra Sipula and Julie Ann Sipula; grandchildren, Peter (Nancy) Byko, Jr., Raymond (Christine) Byko, Susanne Byko and Natalie Grace Sipula; great grandchildren, Carolyn, P.J. and Ryan Byko, Alec Martin, Jessica (Colt) Mathis and Jacqueline and Katherine Kish; great-great grandchild, Bradley Mathis; a brother, Michael (Theresa) Adamovich; and her son-in-law, Martin Pesek.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Sipula and Donald Shultz; daughters, Carolyn Byko and Michaelean Pesek; and two sisters and four brothers.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 29, from 12-1 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, 304 2nd St. NW, Carrollton. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. with burial in Westview Cemetery.

Burr Funeral Home, Chardon handled the arrangements. For information and condolences, visit www.burrservice.com.