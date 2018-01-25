Susan Sipula Shultz, 95
Susan Sipula Shultz, 95, of Amsterdam, died Jan. 24, 2018, in Briar Hill Care Center, Middlefield, OH.
Born Aug. 30, 1922, in Jefferson County, OH, she was a daughter to William and Caroline (nee: Krystyniak) Adamovich.
She was a lifelong resident of the Amsterdam area before moving to Middlefield in 2003. Mrs. Shultz enjoyed needle point, flower gardening and cooking. She was a dedicated mom and homemaker.
She is survived by her daughters, Sondra Sipula and Julie Ann Sipula; grandchildren, Peter (Nancy) Byko, Jr., Raymond (Christine) Byko, Susanne Byko and Natalie Grace Sipula; great grandchildren, Carolyn, P.J. and Ryan Byko, Alec Martin, Jessica (Colt) Mathis and Jacqueline and Katherine Kish; great-great grandchild, Bradley Mathis; a brother, Michael (Theresa) Adamovich; and her son-in-law, Martin Pesek.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Sipula and Donald Shultz; daughters, Carolyn Byko and Michaelean Pesek; and two sisters and four brothers.
The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 29, from 12-1 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, 304 2nd St. NW, Carrollton. Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. with burial in Westview Cemetery.
Burr Funeral Home, Chardon handled the arrangements. For information and condolences, visit www.burrservice.com.