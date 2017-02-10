Suzanne Braje, 81, of Perrysville passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in her daughter’s home in Mauldin, SC.

Born July 29, 1935, in Geneva, Switzerland, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Angel and Bertha Zonalmon Waldburger.

Suzanne was married to Helmut Braje, who died in 2003, and moved to the United States in 1959.

She is survived by three daughters, Erika Braje of Wilmington, NC, Anneliese Ferry of Taylorsville, NC, and Sonia Braje of Mauldin, SC; five grandchildren; and a sister, Willa Jentgen of Malvern.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Hans.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 4 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of services. Private burial services will be in Perrysville Cemetery.