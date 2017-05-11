It’s a sweep! Warrior teams top Canton South

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CANTON SOUTH – The Carrollton track teams swept Canton South in a Northeastern Buckeye League meet on a cool and drizzly evening May 2.

The Warrior girls track team topped the Wildcats 71.5 to 56.5 and the boys team posted a 68-58 victory.

Sophomore Alivia Bentley won both the shot put and discus. Her throw of 45’2” in the shot put set a new school record. She had a throw of 116’3” in the discus.

Sophomore Micah Donley was a double winner for the Warriors as well. She won the 100-meter run in 12.34 and the 400 in 1:04.28.

Maddie Dunlap won the 800 with a time of 2:35.94 and junior Emmy Days won the 3,200 in 13:37.08. Sophomore Mac Tubaugh placed first in the long jump with a distance of 13’3”.

Carrollton won three of the four relays. The 4×800, 4×200 and 4×400 teams all won.

Placing second for the Warriors were Layna Pasiuk in the 100 hurdles, Days in the 1,600, Jazerae Bell in the 400, Pasiuk in the 300 hurdles, Cindy Lewis in the 200, Allison Davis in the 800 and Jaci Pridemore in the high jump.

Earning third place points for the Warriors were Jennie Stine in the 1,600, Alexis Coletti in the 300 hurdles, Emma Birong (tie) in the high jump and Amanda Bentley in the discus.

Coach Chris Woolf was pleased with his team’s performance and is looking forward to the next few weeks as post-season action begins.

“There are so many special athletes on this team and watching them compete and push themselves to records and wins is so impressive,” he said. “They have done a great job of cheering each other on and being supportive teammates. Coaching these types of kids who just love to compete and get better every time they run, jump or throw is just fun. I am amazed and look forward to watching all of their hard work pay off in the next couple weeks.”

Boys results

Junior Chase Flanagan was a double winner for the boys team. He won the 200 with a time of 23.96 and long jump with a distance of 19’4”.

Senior Brenton Miller picked up a win in the 100 in 11.45.

The Warriors dominated the distance events. Cole Lovett won the 800 over 13 seconds ahead of the second place finisher in a time of 2:00.26, Connor Rutledge won the 1,600 in 5:11.65 and Don Lampe won the 3,200 in 11:45.38.

The 4×800 relay team, consisting of Quinton Huggett, Preston Berry, Jon Russell and Lovett won in a time of 9:50.45 and the 4×200 relay team, consisting of Miller, Bryce Carte, Flanagan and Jose Diaz won in 1:36.33.

Carrollton picked up second place finishes from Carte in the 100 hurdles, Andrew Gotschall in the 1,600, Alex Carrothers in the 400 and 300 hurdles, Huggett in the 800, Russell in the 3,200 and Ryan Shepherd in the high jump.

Third place finishes included Evan Days in the 1,600, Berry in the 800, Jayson Naylor in the 3,200, Jace Miles in the shot put and Mason Pasiuk in the discus.

Jackson Invitational

Athletes from both teams participated in the Jackson Twilight Invitational May 5 at Green High School.

Lovett won the boys 1,600 (4:24.70) and Dunlap claimed the girls 1,600 (5:07.78).

Donley placed second in the 400 (59.80), third in the 200 and fourth in the 100.

Bentley placed second in shot put (43’10”) and third in the discus (120-03.5).

Jaci Pridemore tied for sixth place in the high jump and Chase Flanagan placed sixth in the long jump.

Both teams will compete in the NBC championship May 12 at Salem beginning at 3 p.m. Division II District competition begins May 18 at 4 p.m. at West Holmes.