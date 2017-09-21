T-shirt sales help hurricane victims

CARROLLTON – Residents can buy a t-shirt locally and help those displaced by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Carrollton High School junior Celia Meek was on social media watching reports of the destruction and what was happening in the areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.

“I thought, we do fundraisers all the time,” Meek explained. “Why not do one and give back to the hurricane victims.”

She approached Renee Sprague at Pieces with Purpose about working together on the fundraiser. Sprague gave Meek three designs to choose from. By the time the design was chosen, Hurricane Irma roared through. Both decided to add Irma victims to the fundraiser.

The shirts are $15 each regardless of size. They can be purchased through Meek or by stopping at Pieces with Purpose located at 581 6th St. NW, in Carrollton. Sales will be ongoing through the end of October.

Proceeds will be given to the American Red Cross and split between Texas and Florida.