Tad A. Thompson, 28

Tad Andrew Thompson, 28, of Malvern, died Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Aultman Hospital.

Born July 25, 1988, in Canton, he was a son to Michele (Perkins) Thompson of Carrollton and the late Tad Christopher Thompson.

He had worked at Thornes IGA, loved life and people. He always made people laugh

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three brothers, Dean Thompson of Colorado, and Shane and Travis Thompson, both of Carrollton; aunt, Veronica Ray and cousins, Brandon, Cody, Jacob and Bella Ray, with whom he lived; uncle, Mark Perkins; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Margaret (Morrow) Thompson; and maternal grandparents, Willie and Shirley (Slaton) Perkins.

Funeral services will be July 28 at 2 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating, followed by cremation. Calling hours will be two hours prior to services on Friday, from 12-2 p.m., in the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.