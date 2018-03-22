Take a trip to Ireland, Scotland at Roxy Theatre celtic music, dancing event

MINERVA – The music of Ireland and Scotland, as well as Irish step dancing, will return to the Roxy Theatre stage in Minerva March 24 at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce, the evening features Celtic music and dance, with tunes from traditional to contemporary performed on small pipes, Great Highland bagpipes, Uilleann pipes, flute, fiddle, penny whistle, guitar, bodhran and vocals.

Performers will include 10-year-old Irish step dancer Teagan Murphy from the O’Hare School of Irish Dance, musicians Tom Freeland, Amy Hamilton Nezbeth, Conor Freeland, Amie Hill Fankhauser and Jim Graysmith. One String Short will play traditional Irish dance tunes from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

Refreshments, including Scottish shortbread, scones. Other Celtic treats, will be for sale.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. All proceeds benefit improvements and programming at the Roxy located at 120 N. Market St.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call the Chamber at 330-868-7979 or e-mail denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.