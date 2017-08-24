Tallest Corn Contest is back!

CARROLL COUNTY – Due to reader request, The Free Press Standard will hold a “Tallest Field Corn Contest” this year.

Take a drive through Carroll County and rows of tall field corn abound. Producers who would like to enter the contest can measure the height of their corn and report it to The FPS. No cheating please, the winner’s corn will be measured to verify.

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences press release dated Aug. 17 stated, “Despite the excessive rain that fell in Ohio and the necessary replanting for many…the USDA has a reasonably sunny prediction for Ohio’s average yield on corn…”

The release predicts Ohio’s corn yield this year will be 7.5 percent higher than last year’s total at 171 bushels per acre compared to last year’s 159-bushel-per-acre state average.

The producer with the tallest stalk will be featured in The FPS and will receive a one-year subscription and a “corny” basket.

Call Leigh Ann or Carol at 330-627-5591 or email your information to fps44615@ yahoo.com by Sept. 22.