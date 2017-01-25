Tax clinics offered at county library

Volunteers are needed to help in the upcoming tax season through the United Way of Greater Stark County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

VITA will offer multiple clinics at the Carroll County District Library, Stark State College, Ohio Means Jobs and United Way of Greater Stark County. The clinics will run through April 17 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m and only accept clients who have scheduled appointments.

“This is a great way for individuals to gain tax knowledge while helping families in Stark and Carroll Counties,” said Chrisann Leaman, VITA & MyBudgetCoachtm coordinator, United Way Greater Stark County. “Many volunteers have gone on to find a job doing taxes. With what this program brings back to the community, it is time well-spent.”

No experience is necessary. Individuals receive training and IRS Certification appropriate for their volunteer position and receive materials for self-study on basic income tax law for federal and state returns. In addition, several specific training sessions will take place prior to the kick-off of tax season. Volunteers are covered under the Volunteer Protection Act and are not accountable for tax returns filed to the IRS.

Last tax season through VITA, United Way of Greater Stark County and its volunteers helped income tax clients in Stark and Carroll counties collect over $2.4 million in tax credits and refunds. Local volunteers donated 1,810 hours of their time and helped complete 3,550 Federal and State returns.

Since the VITA program is free, local residents saved over $400,500 in filing fees.

Anyone interested in volunteering should complete the online VITA volunteer registration form at uwstark.org/freetax or contact Leaman at 330-491-9989 or chrisann.leaman@uwstark.org.