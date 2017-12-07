Teen injured in two-car crash

A teenage girl was seriously injured in an automobile accident on Waynesburg Rd. (SR 171) Saturday afternoon.

Rybecca R. Rennie, 17, of 8031 Bachelor Rd., Waynesburg, was driving a Pontiac Sunfire west toward Waynesburg Dec. 2 at 4:41 p.m. She made a left turn onto Bachelor Rd, turning in front of a 2017 Ford F150 truck driven by Terry R. Burke, 45, of 8728 Iroquois Ave., Waynesburg. The truck is owned by Liberty for Lincoln Canton LLC. Burke was heading east on Waynesburg Rd.

Mohawk Valley Joint Fire District was called and removed Rennie using the jaws-of-life. She was transported to Mercy Medical Center by Quad Ambulance and later transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital. According to Carroll County Sheriff Dale R. Williams, she has numerous broken bones and has undergone surgery.

Burke was transported to Mercy Medical Center by Quad Ambulance.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) was called and closed the road for a period of time.