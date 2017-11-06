Terry L. Everhart, 68, of Sherrodsville, died suddenly in his home late Thursday night, Nov. 2, 2017.

Born Oct. 23, 1949, in Canton, he was the son of the late Dale E., Sr. and Betty Everhart.

He was a retired employee of PPI Graphics in Canton and was most recently employed at Atwood Lanes and Pizza Bowling Alley in Dellroy. Terry was very gracious and friendly. He was always quick to assist his friends with small projects around their homes and spent many hours volunteering to aid the Atwood Angels Food Bank. He was a member of the Canton Masonic Lodge and former Dellroy International Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #706.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Janet F. German Everhart, with whom he resided.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Kenny Everhart, who died in 1991, and a brother, Dale E. Everhart, Jr., who died in 2016.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services will be scheduled. Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville handled arrangements. The family requests memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. Condolence messages please may be placed at www.baxtergardner.com.