Thelma E. Ebling, 76, of Carrollton passed away Saturday morning, April 28, 2018, in Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Born Aug.19, 1941, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late John and Kathlyn Whitcare Fisher.

Thelma was a member of Carrollton Church of Christ Christian Disciples, Red Hat Society, Democratic Women of Ohio, Carroll County Board of Elections, and an associate member of Military Women Across The Nation.

She is survived by two children, Tammy (Pete) Gotschall of Massillon and Brad Lee (Florence) Ebling of New Alexandria, OH; six grandchildren; a great grandchild; a great grandchild on the way; and her special friend, Roy Ray.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; and a son, Bruce Lee Ebling Jr.

A memorial service for Thelma will be Saturday, May 5, at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thelma to the Church of Christ Christian Disciples, 353 Moody Ave, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.