Thomas A. Eick Sr., 86 of Malvern, died Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Aultman Hospital.

Born Oct. 29, 1931, in Hibbits, he was a son to the late David and Gladys (Moffet) Eick. He retired from PCC in Minerva after 36 years of service.

He is survived by two daughters, Jean (Gary) Craven and Tina Gray, both of Waynesburg; four sons, Thomas Eick Jr. of Minerva, Larry (Rhonda) Eick of Vance, SC, Terry (Vickie) Eick of Minerva and Jon (Jodi) Eick of Bloomingdale; sister, Margaret “Maggie” (Jess) Roof of Carrollton; brother, Carl (Vickie) Eick of Carrollton; 20 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Schmidt) Eick in 2015; daughter, Sandra Visnick; four sisters, Mary Leach, Mabel Hahn, Helen Dawson and a baby sister; and four brothers, Ralph, Donald, Paul and Bill Eick.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday 4-6 p.m. in the funeral home.

