Three Hornets advance to regional track meet

Malvern placed fifth out of 24 teams in the girls division of the Division III Track and Field championships last week at Newcomerstown High School.

The Hornets Kelsi Hulit and Zoe Moser each claimed two district championships.

Hulit won the shot with a throw of 41-feet even and the discus with a throw of 138-feet.

Moser took the 100 and 200-meter dashes with times of 12.61 and 25.92.

“I look forward to the continued success of Kelsi (Hulit) and Zoe (Moser),” said Head Coach Jeremy Maher. “We know they will both represent Malvern well and will compete at the regional meet. We were extremely excited to have so many girls competing to move on to the regional meet and even though they may not have made it, they had an amazing season. We hope that everyone comes out to support our remaining girls in the regional meet.”

The two will take part in this weekend’s regional meet at Perry High School.

On the boys’ side, the Hornets Brandon Patterson placed second in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs with times of 4:41.79 and 10:31.65.