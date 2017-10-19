Tickets for county 4-H dinner, auction available for purchase

The Carroll County 4-H Advisory Committee will hold the annual 4-H Benefit Auction Nov. 11 at Atwood Yacht Club.

The fun-filled evening is an excellent way to support the largest youth organization in Carroll County. The evening begins with a silent auction and dinner, which includes braised beef, oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Prince Edward vegetables, salad and chef’s choice of dessert. The live auction will begin at 8 p.m. with Bill Newell auctioneering. There will be raffles, games and a mystery balloon grab.

In addition to silent and live auctions, the committee is holding a “Cabela’s Sportsman’s Drawing” this year. For a $10 donation, participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of three gift cards. First prize is a $500 gift card to Cabelas, second prize is a $300 gift card and third place is a $200 gift card. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Tickets are available now and may be purchased at the Carroll County Extension office.

The Carroll County 4-H Advisory Committee is dedicated to providing leadership and financial support for activities enjoyed by all Carroll County 4-H members including camp scholarships, college scholarships and many educational opportunities in between.

Tickets for the benefit are available at the Carroll County Extension office for $30 each and must be purchased no later than Oct. 27. Call the Extension office for tickets or additional information at 330-627-4310.

If you are unable to attend the event, but would like to donate items for the auction or monetarily, donations are always welcome.