Tickets for Dessert Extravaganza on sale

CARROLLTON – Tickets remain available for Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s Dessert Extravaganza Oct. 18 from 5-7 p.m., at Century Farm Weddings, located behind Days Inn in Carrollton.

The event combines business exhibits with desserts for a delicious networking opportunity. It also features a wine tasting.

Tickets are $10 each with a limit of 200 tickets available. Tickets may be purchased in advance by calling 330-627-4811 or stopping by the chamber office at 61 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton.

Ashton Preservation Association, Aultman, Community Hospice, Kinder-Morgan, McFadden Insurance Agency and The Free Press Standard are gold sponsors for the event.