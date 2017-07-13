Tickets on sale for Aug. 26 CHS Athletic HOF breakfast

Tickets are on sale for the Carrollton Athletic Hall of Fame induction breakfast.

The breakfast/induction ceremony is scheduled Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. in the Carrollton High School Fine Arts Room. Five individuals and one team will be inducted during the ceremony. Individuals include Larry Cogan, Tom Harp, Harry Hill, Lisa McCaulley and R.J. Romano. The 1977-78 girls basketball team, coached by Nancy Fogg and the late Jim Pyles (assistant) will also be inducted.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Curt Hensley at 330-627-5135. Cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 4-7.

Inductees will be honored at halftime of the Carrollton vs. St. Clairsville football game Aug. 25 at Community Field.

Hensley said members of the 1977-78 girls basketball team should RSVP by Aug. 10 to receive a special award at the breakfast.

Honorees are asked to arrive at the Fine Arts Room prior to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26 for pictures.

Individuals and family members who plan to attend the breakfast are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. All tickets need to be purchased at least 10 days prior to the event to allow Ponderosa to prepare for the correct number of meals.

For additional information, call Hensley or send an email to him at curthensley1@gmail.com.